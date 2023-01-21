Joka-Taratala: Metro services to stay suspended on Jan 23

KOLKATA: Metro Railway will run only 90 services on the East-West Metro Corridor on the occasion of Netaji’s birthday. However, they have decided to suspend services on January 23 (Monday) on Joka-Taratala stretch.



On January 23, a total of 90 services–45 east-bound and 45 west-bound–trains will run from 6:55 am to 10 am, with no changes in the timings of the first and last service. However, the Metro Railway has decided to suspend the services on Purple line, which includes the Joka-Taratala stretch on January 23 and January 26 (Republic Day).

On a usual day, around 100 services are plied on the East-West Metro Corridor. But since Netaji’s birthday is a holiday, metro service will be plied in accordance to the services usually plied on Saturdays.

The temporary suspension on the purple line has been taken on the basis that these two days are holidays, which may result in further less footfall. Ever since the inauguration day, the footfall of Joka-Taratala metro had dropped a little.

Meanwhile, a total of 234 trains will run on the North-South metro corridor, which runs between Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. The services will be plied from 6:50 am to 10:35 pm. The start and end timings of the metro services on this line also remain unchanged. Around 286 services are plied from Monday to Friday, while on Saturday’s 234 services are usually plied.