Joka-Taratala Metro services: Rs 5 to be minimum fare, max will be Rs 20

Kolkata: The Joka-Taratala Metro services are likely to begin in the next few days. According to the Metro Railway, the maximum fare will be Rs 20 and the minimum cost for travelling on this route will be Rs 5.



The Joka-Taratala stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro route (Purple Line) has six stations, including Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala. Initially, the One Train Only System will commence on this stretch. Metro Railway on Friday stated that the Railway Board has approved the fare structure on the route.

To travel from Joka to Thakurpukur, it will cost Rs 5 and the fare will remain the same for Sakher Bazar. While from Joka to Behala Chowrasta and Behala Bazar, it will cost Rs 10, and from Joka to Taratala it will be Rs 20.

Apart from this, the Metro Railway will also give concession for tourist smart cards, which will cost Rs 250 with the security deposit of Rs 80, using which a commuter can avail unlimited rides for three days. The second type of tourist smart card will cost Rs 550 with Rs 80 deposit, using which a commuter can avail unlimited Metro rides for five days.

Metro Railway may use paper tickets for the initial few days after starting the commercial run of the Joka-Taratala service, sources said. According to a senior Metro Railway official, nothing is certain and for now, they are trying their best to start with smart cards and tokens only.

According to an agency report, the smart gates will take time to arrive from Korea. Once the gates arrive, the smart card and token system, like the other Metro corridors, will be implemented.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has already given the green signal to begin commercial run of the Joka-Taratala Metro.