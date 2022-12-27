Joka-Taratala Metro: PM & CM invited for inauguration ceremony on December 30

KOLKATA: The Joka-Taratala Metro services will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

"Invitation has also been sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the inauguration. PM Modi will be inaugurating the service from Howrah,"a senior metro official said. They have also invited Governor CV Ananda Bose, Members of Parliament (MP) from Trinamool Congress (TMC) including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mala Roy, amongst others. After the inauguration, according to metro officials, the commercial services will start from December 31. Recently, a trial run had taken place at Joka-Taratala line using AC rake, in presence of General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora.

Meanwhile, Metro Railway witnessed a footfall of 4, 72, 562 passengers on North-South corridor, i.e. Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar on Christmas. The maximum footfall 56, 839 was recorded at Dum Dum metro station. Esplanade and Rabindra Sadan recorded 44,407 and 39,794 passenger counts respectively while Park Street recorded 29,832 footfalls. To manage the Christmas rush on the blue line, 204 services (102 Up and 102 Down) were run by the metro railway.

Metro Railway strengthened its security arrangements by deploying extra RPF officers and staff at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade metro station. Sniffer dog was deployed and a medical assistance booth was opened at Park Street metro stations.