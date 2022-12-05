Joka-Taratala Metro line: More RPF personnel to be deployed at stn gates

kolkata: More Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed at the entrance and exit gates of Metro stations along the Joka-Taratala route, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade metro (purple line), to ensure that passengers are buying tickets to travel in the absence of smart gates.



According to the earlier statements of the metro railway officials, the Joka-Taratala metro commercial services may start even in the absence of smart gates at metro stations on the route. However, till now nothing is certain. A metro official stated that they are trying their best to start the service with the usage of smart cards and tokens only.

However, if the gates do not reach the metro stations on time, they may have to settle for paper tickets for a day or two. During this time, there will be need for extra security to ensure that commuters do not cheat the metro by buying cheaper tickets of nearer metro stations and traveling to other stations. Hence, there will be a need for more RPF personnel deployment.

Recently, the metro railway revealed the fare structure for the Joka-Taratala.