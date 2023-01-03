Joka-Taratala Metro: About 5K avail service on 1st day of commercial run

Kolkata: Metro Railway witnessed a footfall of about 5,003 passengers on the first day of its commercial operation of Joka-Taratala service on Monday.

Around 306 people took the first ride of the metro along the route, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade stretch, on the first day of its commercial service on Monday.

Amongst the passengers, celebrities Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Rupankar Bagchi were also present.

The first metro left Joka Metro station around 10 am.

The last Metro was scheduled at 5:30 pm on this route. The Metro service will be available every hour.

The crowd had started queuing up outside the Joka Metro station waiting to become the first few passengers to take the ride.

The first person to take the ride was Prabhat Chatterjee, who had also taken the first ride of Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector-V Metro route. As the first token was handed over by the Deputy Chief Operations Manager (Commercial) Kaushik Mitra to Chatterjee, the crowd erupted into claps and cheers. Chatterjee was also given a gift hamper and rose by the metro officials.

Roses were given to the people who took the first ride. In general, the mood at the metro station was cheerful with commuters clicking selfies and shooting videos.

The crowd remained persistent for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

"During the first week, Joka-Taratala Metro will witness the footfall of commuters, who will be taking joy rides only. It is only after the initial week that we will be able to know the actual footfall of regular commuters," a Metro official said.

After its inauguration on December 30, the commercial services started plying from Monday. From Joka to Thakurpukur, it will cost five rupees, to Sakher Bazar and Behala Chowrasta it will cost Rs 10, while to Behala

Bazar to Taratala the fare will be Rs 20.