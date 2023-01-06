‘Job card holders to get engagement in Health department schemes’

KOLKATA: MGNREGA job card holders who are not getting jobs under 100 days works will now be inducted in various engagements of unskilled workers run by the state health department in the districts.



Health department has issued an order to the Chief Medical Officer of health in all the districts directing them to engage job card holders of MGNREGA in various schemes carried out by the department. The order said that only job card holders will be engaged as unskilled workers in all ongoing and upcoming schemes sanctioned by the health department, particularly in civil works.

Engagement of unskilled workers will be under the terms and conditions of the respective schemes and norms of MGNREGA will not be applicable. Job card numbers of the workers engaged have to be captured in the muster rolls of the scheme, the health department order said.

Data entry on the particular portal has to be done from district level by using the user ID and password provided. It must be ensured that data entry is done for all the schemes where job card holders have been engaged. All the districts will prepare the list of candidates in coordination with the Panchayat department. Many job card holders are allegedly not getting jobs and there has been a huge dues from the Centre under 100 days work.