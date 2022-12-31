Jharkhand actor's death: bro-in-law of deceased arrested

KOLKATA: Howrah Rural Police on Thursday night arrested the brother of Prakash Kumar, who was allegedly involved in his wife Riya Kumar's murder in Bagnan.



Prakash's brother Sandip Kumar is one of accused person named in the FIR.

On Friday, he was produced at the Uluberia Court and had been remanded to police custody for 11 days.

Apart from Prakash and Sandip, name of two other persons identified as Akash Kumar and Shardha Devi are mentioned in the FIR as suspects.

In the complaint lodged by Riya's brother Ajay Rana claimed that his sister was being tortured since her marriage about 15 years ago for more dowry.

However, the matter was mutually settled. But, there was tension in the family over Prakash's first wife Shardha.

It is alleged that Prakash had contact with his first wife and used to give her money.

Rana claimed that these four people are involved in his sister's murder.

However, Prakash and Sandip did not make any confession and still claim that they did not kill Riya. Superintendent of Police (SP), Howrah Rural Police, Swati Bhangalia said, "We are probing the case from all possible angles. Two persons who were arrested were named in the FIR."