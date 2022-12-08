Jhargram coming up as major tourist attraction

kolkata: Jhargram is coming up as a major tourist spot with people visiting the state throughout the year.



There are 30 private resorts and hotels along with 10 state government accommodations, 50 homestays and 12 more are coming up.

Earlier, people used to visit Jhargram during winter — between December and March. But now this has changed and tourists are visiting the state throughout the year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheme to provide Rs 1.50 lakh to those interested to open homestays has been very effective and already 50 homestays have come up and 12 more are being set up.

Festivals like Tushu and Makar, Baha/Saharul, Maha-More utsav, Karam parab, Bhadu, Indra Puja have become quite popular with visitors.

Founder of the Jhargram Tourism, Sumit Dutta, said: "People from different parts of Bengal have shown keen interest in the tribal festivals and are visiting the district. This has helped to rejuvenate the economy and tourism in the district."

Folk songs and music are played to entertain the tourists when they visit the villages. Langrey dance, sarpa dance, sikar dance, panta dance among others are very popular.

There is a handicraft museum which has become immensely popular and people from different parts of Bengal and India visit it. Sal leaf plates and bowls, stone craft, bamboo products, pottery and famous sabai products and babui rope are being sold.

The visitors buy these products and the artisans are enormously benefitted. The stone craft of Jhargram is world-famous and the artisans have come out with modern designs.

During the Maoist movement, people were scared to go to Jhargram. Tourism had suffered badly and most of the hotels got closed. After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee visited the district several times and that helped people come out of their fear. This gave confidence to the visitors. After the Covid pandemic people have started visiting the district in good numbers.