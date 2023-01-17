Jangipur MLA targeted for being a Trinamool leader: Mamata

KOLKATA: Claiming that the Jangipur MLA Jakir Hossain.—whose residential and factory premises were raided by the Income Tax Department sleuths recently—was ‘targeted’ for his association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP would turn a ‘big zero’ once it loses power.



Banerjee said this while addressing a distribution programme at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district.

“Our Jangipur MLA, Jakir Hossain., is a businessman. If someone has done something wrong, then they will be punished accordingly. But since he is a Trinamool leader, he is being attacked,” Banerjee said, adding that around 20,000 employees work under Jakir Hossain.

“How many workers working in bidi factories have bank accounts? How will he (Jakir) pay their wages? How many farmers have bank accounts?” she questioned.

A few days back, IT sleuths had recovered cash to the tune of Rs 11.02 crore from the minister’s premises.

She added that attempts were being made to kill Jakir Hossain and a conspiracy was being hatched against him.

Banerjee also termed the recent arrest of social worker Saket Gokhale (without taking his name) by Gujarat police from Banga Bhavan in New Delhi as ‘illegal.’

“Before sending agencies to raid others, BJP should look at themselves. Charity begins at home. First, ask the ED, CBI, and IT department to investigate BJP leaders,” she insisted, adding that she would ask the Chief Secretary to make sure that no one enters

Banga Bhavan without permission. If they enter the premises, which is Bengal government’s property, I will take legal action. Law will take its own course,” she said, claiming that the Gujarat Police along with the Delhi Police, illegally took away all CCTVcamera footage from Banga Bhavan.

Without taking any name, she hit out at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari “It is my misfortune that someone has been given charge here. He is singling out leaders of TMC who have financial stability and Central agencies are being sent to their residences,” Banerjee said.

Hossain has already defended the cache, claiming that it was slated to be used as payment for business-related purposes.

“I am not in support of bulldozers. But those who run a bulldozer on democracy, I want to tell them clearly that there will be complete closure for them for their bulldozing act,” she added. Banerjee informed that a total of 10.27 lakh beneficiaries had received Tapashili Bandhu benefits.

“Under Samajik Surksha Yojana, 1.5 crore people have benefited,” she said, adding that January 30 will be

celebrated as ‘Sampriti Diwas’, since it is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

“The law and order situation is so bad in Delhi. People are being murdered in Gujarat, why aren’t Central teams going to these states? When atrocities happen in Uttar Pradesh, why doesn’t the Central team visit the State?” Banerjee asked.

“Here in Bengal, even at the slightest inconvenience, they will send a Central team to probe the matter, even if a chocolate bomb explodes, NIA will send a team to probe the matter. Can you notice the harassment?” she asked

Banerjee also insisted that Bengal didn’t want alms; but wanted its due share of the 100 days’ work pending amount.