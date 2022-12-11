Jan 2, 2023 will be a crucial day, says TMC

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said that January 2 in 2023 is an important day and satirically countered BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's claim that a lot of significant development might take place in December.



On his twitter handle, Ghosh said that there were only weddings scheduled in December. Earlier, Adhikari on repeated occasions had claimed that major political developments might take place in December. He had also claimed that the Bengal government might fall apart in December.

Countering Adhikari's claim, Ghosh tweeted: "An amateur astrologer has given many dates. Now, I am giving a date. I have come to know this from an experienced astrologer. He told me that there is nothing except a few marriage days in December. But January 2, 2023 is going to be significant,".

Ghosh might have hinted at the possibility of some heavyweight BJP leaders joining Trinamool Congress (TMC) on that day.

Incidentally, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhsishek Banerjee, from the public rally in Contai said that he would 'open the doors of Trinamool Congress in January.'

Ghosh had also claimed that they had received applications from many BJP MLAs and MPs, eager to switch over to the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier, reacting to Suvendu's claim, Trinamool national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had said: "BJP is spending crores of rupees to topple the state government. Soon, a day will come when the BJP will not exist."