Jalatirtha scheme: Team to examine utility of 26 projects proposed by GTA in N Bengal

KOLKATA: State Water Resources Investigation and Development Department is set to send a high power team of experts to North Bengal to examine the utility of around 26 projects proposed by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) to increase the irrigation potential of lands in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



All the 26 projects will come up in Darjeeling and Kalimpong under the 'Jalatirtha' scheme of the Bengal government. A GTA delegation recently met the State Water Resources Investigation and Development Department Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia and placed some proposals for new projects in North Bengal. The GTA delegation submitted a proposal of schemes involving a fund of Rs 3 crore. A proposal for 26 projects for the increase of irrigational potential has been submitted to the department on the basis of which a high power committee has been formed under the leadership of a chief engineer of the department. The team will carry out joint inspections in various parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong along with the executive engineer in north Bengal and GTA representatives. The high power team will examine the utility of the various proposed schemes. The team will submit the report to the department on the basis of its observation.

State government has already given Rs 40.54 crore for the development of irrigation potential in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Around 93 schemes have already been taken up in Darjeeling which will ensure the irrigation potential of around 1,488 hectare land at an approximate cost of Rs 24,98,86,000. In the case of Kalimpong around 41 schemes have been initiated which aim to cover irrigation potential of 918 hectare at an approximate cost of Rs 15,55,98,000.

A total 134 schemes are being run in the two districts covering around 2,406 hectare land for the increase of irrigation potential. A fund of around Rs 40,54,84,000 has been given by the state government for two districts.

Bhunia said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid a huge stress on the strengthening of irrigation potential in both north Bengal and Jangalmahal. He also added that his department is expected to get some funds from the World Bank in a couple of months.

World Bank's funds will be diverted for the further development of irrigation infrastructure.