Jadavpur Univ: Legal action to be taken if anyone found consuming alcohol, drugs in the campus

Kolkata: The authorities of Jadavpur University issued a strict prohibition on consumption of alcohol and drugs within the university campus.

A circular was published by the university on Wednesday stating: "It is notified for information of all concerned that consumption of alcohol and drugs is strictly prohibited within the University campuses. Anyone found violating this rule will be subject to prosecution as per law. Cooperation from all concerned is solicited."

The rule has divided the students of the University into two sections, one who is supporting the rule while the other who are against it. The Jadavpur University Research Scholars' Association (JURSA) and the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) are supporting it.

"JURSA demanded an alcohol and drug free campus. After several months of continuous movement in the post Covid period, the authority finally gave an official circular to prohibit consumption of alcohol and use of drugs in the campus. JURSA will always try to maintain the security and safety within the campus," they wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, according to a news agency, the outgoing students' union of the university's engineering department staged a protest on Thursday alleging that the notification was issued in an "undemocratic" manner.

Two other circulars stating that non-academic commercial activities will not be permitted and prohibition of use of

loudspeakers during office hours were also released on the same day.