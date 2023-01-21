ISF workers clash with police at Esplanade

KOLKATA: ISF leaders and workers got involved in a clash with the police while protesting at Esplanade area on Saturday afternoon.



About 20 ISF workers and leaders, including MLA Naushad Siddique, were arrested by the Kolkata Police. The incident is the consequence of another clash that had taken place on Friday morning at Bhangar between the ISF workers and Trinamool Congress workers.

On Friday morning a clash broke out at Hatishala area when ISF workers allegedly attacked a few Trinamool Congress workers, who were found in front of a party office.

It is also alleged that the ISF workers set the Trinamool Congress party office on fire as well. Siddique claimed that over setting up ISF flags, Trinamool Congress obstructed his party workers on Friday night.

On Saturday morning when they were going to Esplanade for the party’s foundation day meeting, Trinamool Congress workers allegedly attacked them.

After a while a large contingent of police personnel from the Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) police station went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A few hours after the incident ISF workers reached Esplanade.

After their meeting was over, suddenly the ISF workers put up a blockade demanding arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam for his alleged involvement in Bhangar clash.

Initially police requested the ISF workers to withdraw the blockade. But ISF workers allegedly started pelting stones at the police.

After about an hour, normal traffic movement started in the area.