Iron railings of park under KMC missing

KOLKATA: A number of panels of iron railings acting as boundary walls of Ramkrishna Park on Lansdowne Road have gone missing. A total of 35 such panels had been missing for the past few days as per sources in Parks and Squares department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Seven such panels have been recovered but 28 are

still missing.

"It has barely happened that such iron panel has been stolen from any park under the maintenance of the KMC. Instructions for lodging FIR with the local police station have already been given," a senior official of KMC's Parks and Square department said.

The theft has taken place right on Sarat Bose Road.