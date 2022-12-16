International Kolkata Art Fest inaugurated

kolkata: Kolkata is the melting pot of culture and people across the globe come to this city throughout the year and particularly during winter to take part in various colourful events, said Satyam Roychowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University.



He inaugurated the 10th edition of International Kolkata Art Festival at Indian Museum on Thursday evening. The four-day event has been organised by 'Bondhu Ek Asha', a socio cultural organisation.

Two hundred artists from different parts of the country and abroad are participating in the festival.

The festival is dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Abanindranath Tagore.

Roychowdhury, who is the chairman of 'Bondhu Ek Asha', said the festival gives an opportunity to the budding artists to meet their fellow artists and to sell their paintings.

He said there will be baul songs, 'adda' sessions, debate and musical programmes.