Integrated City Pass: Over 1.5K avail facility in first four days

KOLKATA: The state Tourism department has received an overwhelming response to its newly introduced 'QR Code-based Integrated City Pass' for facilitating easy and convenient access to 21 major tourist attractions in the city.



"In the first four days, more than 1500 visitors have availed the City Pass and most interestingly the lesser known destinations like Kolkata Port Maritime Heritage Museum, State Archaeological Museum, Swami Vivekananda's Ancestral House, RBI Museum have been the places with good footfall," a senior official of the Tourism department said.

The pass can be booked online through the Tourism department website www.wbtourism.gov.in and for all the 21 destinations one needs to pay Rs 495 per person.

The tourists are allowed the liberty to avail a lesser number of places of interest as per their choice. The price is in conformity to the entry fees of the destinations they are booking.

The pass is transferable, however, one destination can be visited only once. As soon as the QR code gets scanned at a particular destination, it automatically gets lapsed and cannot be visited a second time with the same pass.