Inspection by Edu dept in govt schools

kolkata: Ahead of the 13th Joint Review Mission (JRM) visit, a team from the state Education department will be inspecting all state-run and state-aided schools across Bengal.The inspection will be completed by January 19. Apart from this, the Additional District Magistrate-in-charge has been requested to upload the report daily.



A seven-member JRM team and four research assistants will be visiting the districts to review various aspects of the implementation of the programme in all the important areas of PM POSHAN, including the fund flow system, nutritional aspects and infrastructure, amongst others from January 20.

Before that, a team from the state education department will be sent to schools for inspection. Moreover, the state education department has also reportedly issued multiple directives to the schools in all districts of Bengal.

One of the directives is to ensure that the storeroom where supplies for mid-day meals are kept should be clean and the cooks must wear proper uniforms to ensure proper hygiene. Apart from this, the schools have been asked to keep their ground clean and for mid-day meals pay special attention to nutrition allocation.

The state government decided on adding nutrition to the diet of children under the mid-day meal scheme by serving chicken and seasonal fruits for four months starting in January. They have allocated Rs 371 crore for the introduction of this.However, an official informed that sending a team for inspection is a regular practice and this visit is nothing special.Recently, the state school education department had suspended the teacher-in-charge and sub-inspector of the Sahurgachi Bidyanandapur Primary School in West Bengal’s Malda district, where a dead lizard and rat was found in a rice drum. Apart from this they dismissed the education supervisor for the same.