Infra boost: State to provide new equipment to SSKM

kolkata: Keeping in mind any possible Covid surge in future, the state health department has been in the process of strengthening infrastructure in various state-run health establishments.



The health department has decided to provide some new equipment to the ENT department of the SSKM Hospital, including cardiac monitor with a defibrillator, syringe pump (pediatric type) and ultrasonography machine.

The Health department has expedited the infrastructure building exercise in various district hospitals as well to combat any unforeseen situation. About Rs 18 lakh have been sanctioned in favour of West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Ltd for procurement of 10 platelet incubator-cum-agitator for the management of Covid patients.

State government has also decided to construct permanent Covid units at different health facilities for the better management of Covid if there is any further surge.According to sources, more than Rs 307 crore has been sanctioned by the health department for strengthening infrastructure.Around 16 Covid wards are coming up at different state-run health establishments having a capacity of 100 beds each. Around four Covid wards are coming up with a capacity of 50 beds.There are more than 113 Covid wards under construction having 20 beds. A 100 bedded Covid ward will be set up at Habra State General Hospital.

The health department has released Rs 2.52 crore for the construction of 4 Covid wards having a capacity of 20 beds each at Diamond Harbour Health District.More than Rs 3 crore has been allotted for setting up 5 Covid wards in South Dinajpur and Rs 13 crore for Bankura.

A 10 bedded NICU is coming up at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital while 80 bedded NICU will come up at the IPGMER and SSKM Hospital. Dr BC Roy PGIPS is also getting a 10 bedded NICU for the augmentation of critical care infrastructure. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting on

December 28 where specific instructions were given to the District Magistrates.