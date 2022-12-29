Infra Boost In ER: Several Projects In Pipeline

In a bid to transform logistics, infrastructure and multi-modal connectivity in the East, projects worth multi-crore like the freight corridor, doubling, tripling and new lines for railways, Bharatmala for roadways, and Sagarmala for waterways have been envisioned.

Projects worth Rs 51,646 crore have been sanctioned for Bengal.

The outlay for projects in Bengal is Rs. 10,262 crore for FY 2022-23.

This is more than double compared to Rs 4,380 crore on average in FY 2009-10 to FY 2013-14.

Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha combined have more than 4,700 Km of railway track commissioned and 7,277 km of railway line electrified in the last eight years. This will play a crucial role in the development of these states. About 37 world-class stations are being developed in the eastern region with an aim to revolutionise the transportation of people and goods in tune with the surge in future demand.

Bharatmala Pariyojana will soon see 2,500 km of new, greenfield, access controlled expressways to be built in the eastern region in the next 3 to 4 years to increase logistical efficiency in the region. Around 1,200 flyovers over rail and underpasses are presently facilitating seamless road movement. Under Maritime India Vision 2030, ports on the east coast will bring new economic opportunities for Bengal. mpost