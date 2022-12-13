Inferno at plastic factory in Tangra doused after 2 hours

KOLKATA: After a major fire broke out on Monday morning at a plastic factory in the city's Tangra area, where inflammable materials were stored, the blazing inferno was controlled after about two hours.



At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 11.30 am. No injury had been reported so far, the official stated.

The fire had spread to a few other factories and godowns as well. Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, visited the spot and said that KMC was conducting the survey about possibility of fire incidents in congested areas. As of now, the search for the owner is on. Also it will be ascertained whether any fire fighting management system was there or not.

According to local people, around 11:30 am, fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory located at 66, D. C. Dey Road. Immediately Tangra police station and fire brigade were informed. Initially four fire tenders were pressed into action. As the area is congested, fire fighters faced trouble to reach the spot along with the fire tenders. After traffic cops intervened, the area was made clear for fire tenders' entry and all the vehicles, including buses and goods vehicles were diverted.

After around half an hour, six more fire tenders were pressed into action as the flames had started spreading to other adjacent factories. Residents of a bustee, just behind the factories were left panic-stricken and evacuated their huts as chance of spreading the fire was high.