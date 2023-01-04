Indranil Sen inaugurates Kolkata chapter of 'Bangla Moder Garbo'

KOLKATA: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen inaugurated the Kolkata chapter of 'Bangla Moder Garbo' on Tuesday at Ektara Mukta Mancha.



The programme will be held for three days in Kolkata starting from January 3 (Tuesday). It will include a star-studded list of performances and cultural shows as well as stalls selling handicrafts and local products. Apart from this, there is also an exhibition titled 'Bharater Mukti Sangrame Bangla.'

The inauguration of the programme began with the felicitation of the guests, followed by a baul singer's performance. Mid-way into the performance, Sen joined in with a percussion instrument.

The Ektara Mukta Mancha, where the programme was inaugurated, was decorated with colours and a line of dances and singers remained present during the entire inaugural function, which was followed by indigenous performances.

"It (Bangla Moder Garbo) is a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Various artisans and artists have joined us in the programme. Moreover, there is an exhibition which details the literature, history and the personalities of Bengal, whom we are proud of," Sen said.The 'Bangla Moder Garbo' programme — an initiative aimed at creating job opportunities by organising fairs and exhibitions — began on November 18 with a three-day long cultural programme and exhibition in at least 23 districts of West Bengal. The programme has been held for the past six years without fail and according to MoS Sen it has been successful.

According to the officials, the programme included cultural events and stalls being set up by the local artisans. The department officials stated that it was a hit amidst all the districts, where the program was held on weekends–Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This arrangement of days was made to ensure more footfalls, which according to the official they were able to achieve.