India's 1st 3D planetarium inaugurated in Howrah

KOLKATA: The country's first 3D planetarium was inaugurated at Sarat Sadan in Howrah on Thursday.



The planetarium has been set up in collaboration with the Howrah Municipal Corporation and State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

France has given technological assistance to the Howrah Municipal Corporation. The 100-seater facility has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 14 crore.

It will screen shows thrice daily in Hindi, English and Bengali at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. The cost of the tickets has been fixed at Rs 70 for students and Rs 120 for adults.

A senior official from the Howrah Municipal said that they will also introduce the solar system to the audience and include the latest discoveries and information in the field. The shows will be accompanied by an exhibition on the latest discoveries in space, said officials.

The civic authorities have imported a high quality sound system from Japan.