Indian Star Tortoise has lost its genetic diversity: Researchers

KOLKATA: A joint study by researchers from Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata along with an international collaboration with Pukyong National University, South Korea has found that Indian Star Tortoise has lost its genetic diversity and abode in India.



“Our review of the genetic diversity and distribution modelling of the Indian Star Tortoise (Geochelone elegans) has revealed that due to massive trade and unscientific translocation, the genetic diversity of the animal might have wiped out its different population level across its range distribution,” Dr. Shantanu Kundu, researcher of the Prof. Hyun-Woo Kim lab, Pukyong National University, South Korea said.

The distribution modelling further evidenced the highly fragmented habitat which is greatly influenced by an increased level of urbanization and agriculture practices throughout its range, said Dr.Tanoy Mukherjee, DST-Inspire Faculty, Landscape Ecology and Wildlife Sciences laboratory of ISI, Kolkata.

The Star Tortoise- a medium-sized reptile species distributed in Peninsular India up to deserts in the west and elsewhere in Pakistan and Sri Lanka is facing considerable threats from habitat destruction, forest fire and illegal

pet trade.

Although local communities in most parts of India have emotional attachment with the star tortoises, international demand for the species in pet trade has become a serious matter of concern.

This schedule IV species is Vulnerable as per IUCN Red List assessment and since 2019 has been listed in Appendix I of CITES.

According to Dhriti Banerjee, Director Zoological Survey of India, in the upcoming amendment of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. this species has been proposed to be listed in Schedule I and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change is taking appropriate steps for the in situ and ex situ conservation of the species.

“The species listed in Appendix I of CITES are of threatened category, which prohibits commercial trade of these species except in extraordinary situations for scientific or educational reasons.” added Banerjee.In order to avoid the risk of losing the genetic makeup and other attributes of confiscated animals, conservation organizations (CITES, IUCN, WWF, etc.) have recommended the genetic screening for the management and placement of confiscated or live organisms.This collaborative research article has been published in the international scientific journal “Animals.”