In our celebration, let us also imbibe the spirit of peace & service, says CM

"I wish you all a Merry Christmas! In our celebration, let us also imbibe the spirit of peace and service that the life of Jesus Christ epitomised. May this festive season add joy, warmth and prosperity to our lives," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Banerjee, on December 1, inaugurated the 12th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park in Park Street. Since then, people in smaller numbers had started visiting the area in the evening to enjoy the warmth of the festival and the decorations.

However, on Saturday night over 10,000 people visited Park Street. Picnics, visits to churches by the faithful and long queues outside various monuments and eateries marked Christmas celebrations in Kolkata.

Though cops had planned to continue vehicular movement along Park Street but were compelled to divert the traffic as the crowd swelled.

On Sunday, police had to suspend vehicular movement since afternoon as people thronged the Park Street area. Also, Allen Park was closed on Sunday to control the massive footfall.

The police on Saturday evening conducted special naka checks at several strategic points. Till the wee hours of Sunday, about 323 drivers and two-wheeler riders were prosecuted, including 84 for rash driving and 78 for drunk driving. Also, 314 persons were arrested either for creating a nuisance or for other violations.

Till 9:30 pm on Sunday, about 20,000 people visited Park Street to celebrate the Christmas festival.

There were queues of the young and old at St Paul's Cathedral and Bandel Church in the neighbouring Hooghly district.

Around 3,000 police personnel were deployed in and around Park Street on Sunday. At least 16 police assistance booths started providing service in the area from Christmas eve as the size of the crowd increased stupendously. Apart from this, surveillance by cops was carried out through mobile patrolling vans and bikes. Special emphasis was given to safety of women.

Several traffic restrictions were also imposed in and around Park Street starting from Christmas Eve and continued throughout Sunday. On Christmas Eve, two-way traffic was allowed on Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani from 2 am on Sunday.

Queens Way was kept one-way, from east to west, as and when required while Cathedral Road was kept closed for vehicles as and when required.