In a first, state-run med college to get separate unit for treatment of 'spl kids'

KOLKATA: For the first time in the country, a separate setup for the treatment of special children suffering from congenital disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome is going to be started in a government-run medical college in the state.



A senior official of the state Health department said that the indoor and outpatient department will be made functional soon at the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital where children with down syndrome will get treatment. An official of the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital said the outpatient clinic is going to be started in the hospital twice a week. The number of days dedicated to OPD treatment will be increased gradually.

More than 55 beds will be started initially out of 4 are ICU beds and 8 HDU beds. Patients will be admitted to the pediatric ward of the newly set up medical college. The hospital has also plans to start gene related diseases. There is no specific data with the state government as to how many autistic children are there in the state. The department may soon come up with a policy to carry out a survey in this regard.

"Our effort finally translated into action as a dedicated treatment facility for the autistic children. Patients from various parts of South 24-Parganas and other rural parts of south Bengal require clinical management. People belonging to the economically unprivileged section do not have the money to take their autistic children to a private health establishment for the treatment as they would demand huge money," a senior health official said.

Special children suffering from congenital disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are denied treatment in most of the medical colleges and hospitals in the city except the NRS Medical College and Hospital as occupational therapy cannot be provided on a regular basis due to lack of infrastructure.