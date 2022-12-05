In a first, Bengal to conduct census of Himalayan Black Bear in North Bengal

kolkata: Concerned over the rising incidents of straying of Himalayan Black Bear in the foothills and plains of North Bengal, the state Forest department for the first time ever will conduct a census of these species for proper management of their habitat. It is the first time in the country that any state government will do a survey of Himalayan Black Bear.



"We have divided the habitat area of the Bear into 241 grid and are putting barbed wire fencing in the middle of the grid. The animal will be lured by keeping rotten meat, rotten fish oil, honey and similar things which are very much to their liking. Once they cross the fencing , portion of their body hair will get stuck to it and accordingly DNA test of the hair follicle will be done at CCMB (CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) Hyderabad to ascertain their population.We are hopeful that their population should be quite healthy," a senior official of the state Forest department said.

Last year, there had been 40 incidents of straying and till date there had already been 22 incidents, when these species had entered into human habitat and feasted on small animals like goats, hare and livestock too. Last year, CCTV footage of a pagoda had captured a bear feeding on oil used to light a candle. The department will also fit satellite linked radio collars in some of the animals to track their movement to ascertain whether they are deviating from their normal practice of being in hibernation during winter.

"If it is found that their hibernation is being disturbed then another detailed study needs to be taken up," the official added.

The bears normally live at an height of 12000 feet but descend another 5000 feet during winter for having calorie rich food so that they can go for peaceful hibernation which normally lasts for two months. During this period they hardly take water and defecate. In the last two years particularly, we have found that the bears are descending further.

"For management of the animals , we need to find out the reason for their straying, which may be climate change affecting their migration, their hibernation getting disturbed or significant increase in population,"Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden said.

The bears descend in lower altitude continue to occur till the month of December and last year there had been an unfortunate incident when a person was killed in a bear attack.

Two types of bear are found in Bengal which includes Himalayan Black Bear and Sloth Bear.