In a 1st, Khadi fairs to endorse handicrafts, handloom products

KOLKATA: The state MSME department for the first time this year will promote handicrafts and handloom products items at Khadi fairs across the state, which has already kicked off with the zonal level fair held at Madhyamgram from November 28 to Dec 11.



In previous occasions, the Khadi fair organised by West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB) showcased and sold a plethora of Khadi products only, including Muslin.

The WBKVIB joined hands with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society so that handicraft items and handloom products can be promoted in a big way. The annual state-level Khadi Fair will be held at Taltala Grounds on Prince Anwar Shah Road from December 30 and will continue till January 16, 2023. Last year , the state Khadi Mela had sold products worth Rs 12 crore that included both retail and wholesale.

"Apart from the state-level fair, we usually host 4 to 5 zonal fairs every year on an average. However this time we have added at least three new places. The New market complex at Khanikaghat in Digha will be a venue for the fair from December 18 to 28. Siliguri and Malda in North Bengal are also new destinations for holding this Fair," a senior official of WBKVIB said.Digha- the most popular sea beach destination in East Midnapore district is hosting Khadi mela first time. "Christmas time draws huge number of tourists to Digha, so we are hopeful that the Khadi Mela there will surely be a major crowdpuller,"the official added.

Zonal Khadi Mela will also be held at Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura and Durgapur. It is learnt that Chairman of WBKVIB Kallol Khan has taken up the initiative of holding more Khadi fairs during winter for promotion of small scale industries in the state.

There will at least 40 - 50 stalls of khadi items in every fair while in a few places where space is large there will be 100 such stalls.Khadi boards of various states and potential buyers who have the capacity to purchase bulk products will be attending the fairs. Cultural programmes are an added attraction on holidays and shoppers can purchase using credit and debit cards.