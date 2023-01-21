In a 1st, CU seeks bids via tendering for holding Saraswati Puja

KOLKATA: For the first time, the University of Calcutta has issued a tender seeking bids to organise Saraswati Puja across its five campuses in Kolkata on January 26. According to an official, Rs 50,000 funding will be required per campus for the organisation of the Puja.



It will be organised on CU campuses, including College Street campus, Alipore campus, Technology campus in Salt Lake, Ballygunge science college campus and Hazra Law College campus.

“This time we have decided to organise the Puja centrally across the five different campuses. Earlier, the Saraswati Puja was organised locally at each campus. When the university disburses funds for the Puja, then there should be transparency. The decision was taken after informing students and stakeholders,” the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University Ashis Chattopadhyay said.

The university has laid down a few basic rules for the Puja. Students presently studying in the University will be only invited for participation in the arrangements. The university has given responsibility to the Heads of the Departments, Secretary UCAC and Secretary UCSTA to convey this message among people. The arrangements of food and distribution of ‘prasad’ will be made through a reputed agency having experience in similar nature of work and the agency will be selected through tender. Purchasing of idols of standard size–approximately six to eight feet high–and other items, including flowers, fruits and ‘dashakarma’ items, among other things, will be met out centrally by the office staff of the university.

Apart from food, an agency will be roped in for making of pandals and arrangement of lights through tendering. However, no sound system will be allowed for the occasion on any of the campuses.

“Any other arrangement from any group of students will not be accepted and no payment in that case would be made by the university authority,” the notification released by the university on January 19 stated.

Moreover, required funds for the organisation of the ceremony will be distributed through the Secretary of the UG council. Apart from this, a Puja committee will be set up at each of these five campuses for the arrangements of items including idols, fruits. flowers, ‘Alpana’ decoration, lighting, food and idol immersion, among others.