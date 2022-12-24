I'm happy, so what's the rush to get married, says Dev

Kolkata: In the trailer of 'Projapati', we can see Dev's father (read Mithun Chakraborty) trying his son to get married. For the past few years, fans have also been eagerly waiting to see their favourite onscreen couple Dev and Rukmini Maitra get married in real life. "Aami sukhe achi (I am happy). So, why get married now?" he laughed aloud.



'Projapati' is a special film for Dev. Produced by the actor-politician, the Bengali film brings back the iconic 'Mrigaya' pair of Mithun and Mamata Sankar after 46 years on screen. Dev, who shares a strong relationship with Mithun professionally and personally, told Millennium Post that it took him only one minute 30 seconds to convince the three-time National Award-winning actor.

In 2021, on Christmas, which also coincides with his birthday, Dev released Avijit Sen's 'Tonic'. The Bengali film became one of the biggest hits of the year. On Christmas 2022, Dev teamed up again with Sen for 'Projapati' and he is confident of the film, which celebrates the father-son bond.

Dev's relationship with his father Gurupada Adhikari is like any common man sans the glitz and glamour of the film world. The 'Chander Pahar' actor has incorporated the personal camaraderie he shares with his father in 'Projapati' too.

Recently, Dev's family woke up to the shocking news that his uncle Tarapada Adhikari passed away in Keshpur, Midnapore. The TMC Ghatal MP was present at the last rites of his uncle. With his birthday on December 25, the actor knows the celebration will be muted this time.

On his birthday, he might visit cinema halls to gauge the reaction of the audience towards 'Projapati'. Also, he will keep a tab on the numbers given 'Projapati' is clashing with two other Bengali films, Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. "Of course, I will spend time with my friends and family, but 'Projapati' will get my maximum time," he said.

In the last few years, be it 'Tonic', 'Sanjhbati' and now 'Projapati', Dev is being seen playing leads alongside senior actors in family dramas. Ask him if it's a calculated move, and he has a ready response.

"In 2022, I have done 'Kishmish' and 'Kacher Manush' too. None of them were formula films. My endeavour has always been to try out different content but at the same time, we also need to cater to the audience. Family dramas and detective films work the best in Bengali now. As an actor-producer, we need to make films for the audience and go with the flow at times. So, once in a year, you will see me in family-oriented films and Christmas is the ideal time to watch films with family," he said.