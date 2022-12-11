Illegal occupancy: About 13 shops at Roxy Bldg sealed

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) along with the Kolkata Police conducted a joint raid for eviction of illegal occupiers of Roxy Building. Senior officials of KMC said that the raid on Saturday was carried out in adherence to the order of the Commissioner of the Presidency Division.



As many as 13 shops situated on the ground floor of the building were put under seal by officials of the Market department of KMC with the assistance from New Market police station.

The shops had opened up on Saturday morning as per daily schedule but soon after KMC officials accompanied by a large police force came to the spot and led by Chief Manager (Market ) of KMC , Bhaskar Ghosh, asked the shopkeepers to come outside their respective shops and then they pulled down the shutters and sealed them.

According to KMC sources, in January 2020, the legal forum had declared the occupants of Roxy Building (4A & 4B, Chowringhee Place) just opposite to one side of KMC main building, as 'unauthorised occupants'.

The order was further upheld by Commissioner of Presidency Division in August 2022. On September 9, vacation notices were served to the shops and they were told to vacate within 7 days.

However, the occupants have continued to flout the judiciary order.

It is learnt that Special Commissioner of KMC, Somnath De wrote a letter to the Officer-In-Charge of New Market police station seeking assistance from the police for conducting the eviction drive and accordingly, the shop keepers were evicted so that KMC can take possession of the building.

A notice was slapped on the shutters of the closed shops that any attempt to break the seals of KMC for forcible entry into the shops will entail serious legal action and will be treated as a criminal offence.

The shopkeepers remained tightlipped after being evicted.