If needed, will cancel the entire panel of 2016: HC on TET hiring irregularities

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay warned that the court would cancel the entire panel of 2016 in another case related to the appointment of primary education teachers on Tuesday.



Around 42, 500 teachers were recruited as primary teachers in 2016. While expressing his anger against the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Justice Gangopadhyay warned to cancel the panel if deemed necessary.

On Tuesday a case was filed at the High Court by 140 untrained candidates with regards to the 2016 recruitment process. According to them, untrained candidates were appointed as per the rules of that year. They claimed that around 32,000 untrained candidates had received appointment letters in that process.

The job aspirants claimed that the list published by the primary education board showed that many untrained candidates had received appointment letters despite having scored less marks than them.

The plaintiffs were ordered to submit several more documents with regards to the allegations. The case has been scheduled to be heard on December 16.