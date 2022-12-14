If CBI is smart, how Bogtui case accused died in its custody: CM

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded an explanation regarding the death of Lalan Sheikh—the key accused in the Bogtui arson case— who died an unnatural death in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. Banerjee on Tuesday said, "I condemn the incident. If CBI is so smart how he (Lalan) died in CBI custody. His wife lodged a FIR. We will also raise the issue."



Meanwhile, after an FIR was lodged against his death, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took charge of the case on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Lalan's wife Reshma Bibi again alleged that her husband was murdered in CBI custody. She further alleged that CBI officials had asked her a surveillance camera hard disk, which they suspected to have been hidden at Lalan's home. When she reportedly told the CBI officials that no hard disk was there, they allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh to relieve Lalan from the case. She said: "He was hanged after being killed. CBI officers even threatened me and my son of dire consequences. They had asked me either to give the hard disk or Rs 50 lakh."

Reshma even demanded a CID probe into the death of Lalan. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Lalan's autopsy was done. To maintain law and order, necessary arrangement was done by the state administration. On the other hand, villagers of Bogtui in Birbhum gheraoed the temporary CBI camp in Bolpur. They even blocked the way of CBI officials but quick intervention of police and central force jawans helped the central agency officials to move out from there.

On Monday afternoon, around 4:30 pm, Lalan went to the bathroom of the temporary CBI camp. After a few moments his hanged body was recovered. CBI had informed the Birbhum district police about the matter over telephone. Later at night, a written statement was submitted.

Lalan was arrested by the CBI from Jharkhand on December 3. CBI had mentioned Lalan as the prime accused in Bogtui arson case that had taken place on March 21 night.

After Bhadu Sheikh, Upopradhan of Barosal panchayat was murdered by some miscreants, his followers led by Lalan set fire to several houses which resulted in death of 10 people.