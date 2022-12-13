Iconic city eatery set to expand soon

KOLKATA: Mitra Café, the iconic 115-year-old fast food brand has set the target to start another 50 stores in 5 years in cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.



The Mitra Café was founded by Sushil Roy in 1910 and the iconic eatery chain known for its much loved kabiraji, cutlets, chops and stews. It also boasts of diverse cuisine in terms of Indian Bengali Tandoor and Chinese and also undertakes catering services for occasions.

It has opened its outlets in Puri, Digha and Siliguri.