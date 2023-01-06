Husband kills wife in front of their 8-yr-old child, arrested

KOLKATA: A woman was murdered by her husband in front of their eight-year-old son early on Thursday morning at Belda in West Midnapore.



Police have arrested the accused man and started a probe. According to sources, Kalipada Barik and Manju Barik lived at their house in Gohira village of Hemchandra area in Belda. For the past few days, often they used to get involved in altercations over some family dispute. On Wednesday night Kalipada and Manju’s neighbours heard them yelling at each other. On Thursday morning they heard the eight-year-old son of Kalipada and Manju crying but nobody was trying to stop him.

When the Barik family’s neighbours went to the house, they saw Manju was lying dead with her throat slit and the boy crying. Immediately police were informed. After sending the body for autopsy, cops registered a murder case and arrested Kalipada from Belda area. Though police came to know about an extra marital affair of Kalipada, it is yet to be confirmed.