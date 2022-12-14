Hunger stirke enters 6th day at Cal Med College

KOLKATA: Hunger strike of medical students continues at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital as they refuse to withdraw it.



A meeting was scheduled to take place between the senior health officials and the representatives of the agitating students on Tuesday. It was the sixth day of the hunger strike on Tuesday.

Health officials however cancelled the meeting saying that the discussion will take place only after the hunger strike is withdrawn.

One of the five undergraduate medical students who started a hunger strike at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) last Thursday to meet their certain demands fell ill and was admitted to the critical care unit on Monday.

Two more students joined the hunger strike. Ritam Mukherjee, an MBBS student who started the hunger strike along with four others fell ill and was admitted to the hospital.

Minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya held a meeting with the CMCH superintendent Dr Anjan Adhikari and Principal Indranil Biswas to resolve the issue. She urged the students undertaking hunger strikes to lift their movement.