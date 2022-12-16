Housing scheme: DMs and officials start visiting blocks to check list of beneficiaries

KOLKATA: Following the instruction of the state government, the District Magistrate (DM) of Hooghly and other officials started visiting blocks to check the list of beneficiaries intending to get a house under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).



Hooghly district administrative officials with block officials and the police conducted document verifications in 18 blocks. The District Magistrate visited villages. More than 2 lakh applications have been verified in the district. Around 38,319 applications have been cancelled.

As per the state government order, the BDOs in various districts will carry out surveys through videography to ensure that the names of ineligible people are removed from the list of names of genuine beneficiaries who are intending to get a house under 'Banglar Bari' project. Nabanna has already directed the district administrations to complete the survey relating to the distribution of houses under Awas Yojana within December 31.

The district officials have been asked to do adequate documentation while doing the survey. The district officials have been asked to take police force while doing the survey at the grass root level. The main purpose of the survey is to ensure that the names of ineligible candidates do not feature in the list of authentic beneficiaries. BDOs will also take photographs while performing the survey.

It may be mentioned here that the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi recently held a virtual meeting with the DMs of various districts on Tuesday giving instructions regarding the distribution of houses under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme. It may be mentioned here that ASHA and Anganwadi workers had faced opposition in various places while performing surveys of Awas Yojana.

The DMs of various districts have been directed to make sure that there are only the eligible candidates in the list of potential beneficiaries.