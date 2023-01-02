Housing scheme: Bengal completes sanctioning about 90% of total target

KOLKATA: Nearly 90 per cent of the targeted 11,36,488 households under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have received sanctions in Bengal till December 31, 2022- the last day for allotting sanctions. 10,19,795 houses



which have received sanctioning till the year's end must be completed within this financial year that ends on March 31, 2023.

The construction timeline upto window sill level is within 40 days, within lintel level is within 35 days with the completion of the house and verification within another 15 days.

Bankura district which had a total allocated target of 72,516 has sanctioned 71078 which is over 98 per cent of the target, the highest percentage in the state.

Purulia district has managed to give 97.74 per cent sanctioning with 43978 out of a target of 44995.

Howrah is third in this list where 22554 sanctions have been allotted against a target of 23371, the percentage being 96.50 per cent.

Cooch Behar leads among the districts with a maximum of 1,19,275 sanctions followed by South 24-Parganas with 1,04,753 and West Midnapore with 99,439 sanctions.

Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has had the lowest percentage of sanctions with only 58.76 per cent followed by Murshidabad where the sanction percentage is 74.46.

The central government on November 24, 2022, had sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 8,200 crore for PMAY in which allotment for 11.36 lakhs houses was given.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department had designated senior officials in the rank of special secretary, additional secretary for supervising house-to-house visits in connection with rural housing under PMAY.

The department has given special emphasis on the identification and remand of ineligible beneficiaries so that 100 per cent transparency can be maintained in the whole process, as per the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Secretary in a recent meeting with District Magistrates instructed the latter to lay special emphasis on timely geo-tagging.

He has also instructed for holding sensitisation meetings with beneficiaries, no delay in fund disbursement, one-day training to all stakeholders, availability of brick, cement and sand, mason training and availability and periodical house visit by Awaas Bandhu.