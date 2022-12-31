'Hospitals cannot refer patients listed under essential category'

Kolkata: In a further step to bring down the referral cases from the district hospitals to the medical colleges, the state health department has sent an order to the district hospitals asking them to provide treatment in 362 'specific categories' of health services.



The department has prepared the list of services under two categories — 'essential' and 'desirable'. The services which are not on the 'essential' list have been included in the 'desirable' list. Around 370 types of services have been incorporated in 'essential' category while around 67 services are in the 'desirable' list. The hospitals will not be allowed to refer patients under the 'essential' category. A patient can only be referred to a medical college if the district hospital genuinely lacks adequate infrastructure. If a hospital refers a patient, it will have to submit adequate documentation as to why the patient has been referred.

A recent survey carried out by the health department said that around 90 hospitals are referring patients despite having adequate infrastructure. Around 39 hospitals have been identified where more than 7 per cent of patients are being referred. Around 50 hospitals have been included in the list of 'Patient leaving against medical advice' (LAMA) where more than 3 per cent of patients are being referred.

The state had recently directed the superintendents of hospitals and the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts to check the referral of patients. The Bengal government is now taking a strong position on unnecessary referrals by district hospitals. Instructions have been given to all hospitals not to make unnecessary referrals of patients.

Earlier this year, the Bengal government had served notice to 13 government hospitals across the state seeking clarification as the referral of patients remained over 7 per cent despite clear instructions to lower them.

Concerned over the referrals of pregnant mothers, the state Health department has formed an expert committee for auditing the referrals so that necessary interventions can be made.

Pregnant mothers' referral is also a major worry. Intensive monitoring and intervention have contributed to bringing down referral cases, but pregnant mothers' referral is still a major worry. The health department is compiling the data of every such mother and a committee has been formed to conduct an audit of every single case and make necessary interventions for curbing the same," a senior health official said.