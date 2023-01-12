Hooghly synergy: State expects investment worth more than Rs 5K crore

The state government expects investment to the tune of Rs 5,900 crore which will generate employment of over 22,100 people in the next 2-3 years following the Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave at Hooghly on Wednesday.

As deliberated in the conclave, 11-acre land has been identified at Dankuni for setting up a non-leather footwear park. A handmade paper mill production unit has been rejuvenated at Dasghara in Dhaniakhali and the unit has already started production of handmade paper.

The Powerloom incentive scheme has witnessed a good response in the district with the setting up of 99 modern shuttleless power looms which has already produced cloth of over 15 lakh metres.

The main aim of the state behind this is to become self-dependent in garment production, particularly school uniforms for children.

The state MSME department launched the ‘Powerloom Incentive Policy’ at the end of December 2021, intending to extend fiscal incentives for the installation of new age shuttle-less power looms by MSMEs in the textile sector to boost production of improved quality fabrics and to create a sustainable ecosystem for MSMEs in the textile sector.From September to December 2022, the banks have provided loans to the tune of Rs 996 crore in the MSME sector in the district.

Assistance and solutions were provided in 66 projects and registration in connection with MSME, 22 in Land and Land Reforms, 21 in Environment, 27 in Power, 19 in Labour, 11 in Fire and Emergency Services, 9 in Water Resources Investigation, 37 in Finance Clinic among others. State MSME minister Chandranath Sinha, Minister of state for MSME Tajmul Hossain, Principal Secretary of the department Rajesh Pandey, P Deepap Priya, District Magistrate Hooghly and senior police officials in the district were present at the conclave.