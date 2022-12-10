Homeopathic med team formed to attend pilgrims at Gangasagar Mela

KOLKATA: State Health department has formed a homeopathic medical team that will attend the pilgrims at the Gangasagar Mela, which will be held in January next year.



The team of homeopathic medical officers and homeopathic compounder and dresser will reach there on January 10 and work until the Mela ends.

The medical officers will again resume normal duty at their respective places of posting after the Mela is over. There will be a total of six members in the team.

They will check the health conditions of the pilgrims if they complain about any health related issues. There will be adequate arrangements of boats so that a patient can be shifted to a hospital on an emergency basis.

As the Covid curve has almost flattened there will be no restrictions in the upcoming event. This year, pilgrims had to undergo thermal screening at various points before entering Gangasagar.

Those who had high fever or any symptoms of Coronavirus, they were asked to undergo COVID -19 tests as well.There were vaccination centres as well at the Outram ghat. The pilgrims who were not vaccinated, received a jab from there.

The Calcutta High Court made negative RT-PCR test reports as well as full Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all pilgrims attending this year's Gangasagar Mela as there was a surge in Covid-19 cases during that time.

But the situation is completely

different now as daily Covid infection in Bengal has consistently gone below 10.