'Holiday on Dec 25 shouldn't have been cancelled by Centre'

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for cancelling December 25 as a national holiday.



While addressing a programme organised at St Xavier's College on the occasion of Christmas, Banerjee said: "December 25 was a national holiday earlier. The present government at the Centre has cancelled the holiday. We will give a holiday on December 26 that is on Monday as December 25 falls on Sunday," Banerjee said at the gathering.

She expressed her gratitude to the St Xavier's College authority for announcing her as an alumnus of the college. "You have announced me as your alumni. I am honoured. I will remember that I am the part and parcel of this institution. The students of the college have been working across the globe," said Banerjee.

She remembered the message of Jesus Christ and said: "Do not neglect the downtrodden. Do not deny the power of the poor people. I will not bow down to an insolent mind. I will always continue to work for the people belonging to different stratus of society. I love students and they are our future," she said.

Banerjee once again reminded that various schemes introduced by the state government helped the marginalised people. People belonging to the unprivileged section get free ration and Rs 5 lakh is being given to every family for their treatment under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. The state government provides Rs 25,000 for the marriage of girls and it offers several scholarships for the students.

She urged the young students to always be in a positive frame of mind. She said the negative brain effects in various ways. She wished prosperity for all the students. "May God bless all the people. Let us work together," Banerjee said.Rev. Dr Dominic Savio, the Principal of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), John Felix Raj, the Vice-Chancellor of St Xavier's University were present at the programme alongside the city's Mayor Firhad Hakim and other dignitaries.