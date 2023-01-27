Hiring scam: Nod given to quiz accused in prison

KOLKATA: The special CBI court in Alipore has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate Prasanna Roy and Pradeep Singh, who are accused in the teachers’ recruitment irregularities, in prison.



According to reports, the investigators may interrogate them any day between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The CBI had approached the court seeking permission to interrogate the two middlemen in the Group C recruitment case on January 19. The two accused were arrested by CBI on the charges of corruption in the recruitment of class IX to class X teachers.

However, the CBI has reportedly claimed that the two are also associated with the Group C recruitment irregularities.

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case related to class IX and X recruitment irregularities.

They have reportedly mentioned 12 names, which includes former

West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya’s name, as well as names of Roy and Singh.