Hiring scam: Kuntal Ghosh arrested after ED officials raid flat

KOLKATA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths arrested Kuntal Ghosh from his flat in New Town on Saturday morning after conducting raid at a flat for about 24 hours.

On Friday, ED conducted raid at a flat near City Centre 2 in New Town in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam probe.The Central agency team went to the flat of Ghosh, whose name cropped up while interrogating Tapas Mondal.

As per reports, Mondal is said to be close to former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya. Mondal alleged that Ghosh had taken a lot of money from people for arranging jobs. Mondal also had claimed that he had documents to substantiate his claims. Mondal was being interrogated by the ED officials since Friday afternoon. Till late night Mondal did not confess the allegations of ED.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “We have some questions regarding the arrest procedure. It looks strange that Dilip Ghosh is not even being questioned once despite the fact that his property deed was found from the house of SSC scam accused Prasanna Roy. Law will take its own course.”