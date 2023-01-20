High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil: 2nd language exam to be held on March 9

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has rescheduled the second language–Bengali or English–examination of this year’s High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil examination.

According to a notification by the Board, the second language examination will be held on March 9, instead of February 27, as scheduled earlier. The February 27 date clashed with the by-election date at Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad, hence the move was necessitated.

The Board has stated clearly that the rest of the schedule of the examination will remain unchanged.