High Court junks Maneka Gambhir’s case against ED

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the case of Maneka Gambhir that was filed against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



However, the court has allowed Gambhir to file a fresh case if she wants to. Gambhir had moved High Court challenging the ED’s summon to question her in Delhi in connection with cattle smuggling case. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya had directed the central agency to question Gambhir in their Kolkata office and not to take any coercive measure against her.Under the protection of High Court, Gambhir faced the ED questioning at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. ED moved High Court Division Bench challenging the single bench order as the interim relief period for Gambhir was over.