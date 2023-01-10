High Court cancels jobs of three more teachers

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday ordered the dismissal of three more primary teachers. Till now, the jobs of 258 teachers have been cancelled by the Calcutta High Court in the primary teacher recruitment corruption case.



These three teachers requested the court to reconsider the decision to cancel their jobs.

After an examination of their documents, the court reaffirmed that they will not be getting their jobs back.

The court has upheld the order to cancel the employment of 258 out of a total of 268 primary teachers who were employed due to irregularities in the recruitment.

They are amongst the 269 primary teachers whose services were terminated by the High Court earlier. About 268 teachers had approached the Supreme Court. The apex court had directed that these primary teachers be allowed to be heard by the Calcutta High Court.

Once again, their hearings had started. The jobs of 143 primary teachers were cancelled last Wednesday. Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the dismissal of 59 teachers on Thursday. Earlier, the jobs of 53 primary teachers were terminated. The judge even ordered to stop the salary of these teachers immediately. The court upheld the jobs of two out of three teachers as they had gotten extra marks due to wrong questions.