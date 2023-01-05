High Court cancels 143 primary teachers’ recruitment

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday ordered the job cancellation of 143 primary teachers.

Earlier, the jobs of 53 primary teachers were terminated. In total, 196 jobs have been cancelled till now in the primary recruitment corruption.

They are among the 269 persons whose services had been terminated by the court in an earlier order.

The Supreme Court had directed that these 269 persons be given an opportunity to be heard by the High Court. As per this order, initially, 54 primary teachers moved the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had ordered the termination of their service, and submitted affidavits. After perusal of their submissions, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the dismissal of 53 of these primary teachers.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Wednesday heard the application of 146 teachers, after which he decided to cancel the jobs of 143 teachers. He even ordered to stop the salary of these teachers immediately.

The court has upheld the jobs of two out of three remaining teachers as they had gotten extra marks due to wrong questions. In the case of one teacher, the court decided that the person’s records will be examined again and thereafter another hearing will take place.

On the other hand, another 59 primary teachers had gone to court on Wednesday to save their jobs. Justice Gangopadhyay reportedly stated that their case will be heard on Thursday.

In another case, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a CBI investigation to find out the person who had called a 2017 TET exam candidate and allegedly promised a job if the candidate came to allegedly meet the ‘council’ president. It was not specified if the candidate was referring to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) or some other body.

The candidate alleged that she had received a call back on December 6, 2017, where she was allegedly promised a job if she went to the ‘council’ office. After hearing the complaint, Justice Gangopadhyay handed over the investigation of the case to the CBI.