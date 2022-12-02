Health sub-centres: Land donors to get remission in stamp duty, registration fees

KOLKATA: State Health department has done a remission of stamp duty and registration fees in case of land donated for setting up of health sub-centres in the villages.



State Health department on Tuesday issued a circular to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts seeking their attention to a recent government order. The State Finance department has also clarified the setting up of health sub-centres at the grassroots level to strengthen the primary health care system. It was also mentioned that in all such gift deeds no stamp duty or registration fees is chargeable. If a person donates a piece of land or a piece of land with a building to the government, stamp duty and registration fees will be charged. The decision has been taken by the government to encourage people in the rural areas so that they come forward and donate a portion of their land for setting up health centres in the rural areas.

State government has already taken up a series of steps to enhance health infrastructure in the rural areas. The health infrastructure in the semi-urban and rural areas is set to be upgraded. State government has allotted a fund of Rs 29.75 crore in the initial phase so that serious patients can be treated at the upgraded health facilities. Only basic health facilities and first aids are available in the sub-health centres. In case of a serious case, a patient had to be transferred to block primary health centres or the primary health centres. But with upgradation of the same to Su-Swasthya kendras, people will get more facilities.

Health department has been trying to ensure that patients suffering from ENT, dental, eye related ailments, anti and post natal and treatment of communicable diseases can be treated from these upgraded facilities.