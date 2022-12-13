Health officials to meet Cal Med College students on stir today

KOLKATA: Senior Health officials will meet the representatives of the agitating students of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) at Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday to find out a solution.

Minister of state for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya held a meeting with the CMCH Superintendent Dr Anjan Adhikari and principal Indranil Biswas to resolve the issue. She urged the students undertaking hunger strikes to lift their movement. But the students refused to withdraw their hunger strike. Two more students joined the hunger strike. Ritam Mukherjee, an MBBS student, who started the hunger strike along with four others fell ill and was admitted to the hospital.

CMCH authorities repeatedly urged these students to lift the hunger strike but these students refused to do so. Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam visited the hospital on Saturday. The agitating junior doctors, however, said that they will continue their movement till the medical college authorities conduct students' union elections. They initially gheraoed senior officials at the CMCH.