Health dept urged to examine infrastructure of private nursing home

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has urged the state Health department to examine the infrastructure at the Matri Mangal Pratisthan in North Kolkata after the former spotted some medical negligence on the part of the private nursing home.

WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that one Kamal Chakraborty registered a complaint against the nursing home after his 24-year-old daughter died due to anesthetic complications which might have happened while conducting a caesarean delivery. While hearing the case, the WBCERC found that it is a 75-bedded nursing home but it does not have any ICU. Even an important instrument on the OT monitoring system was not there in the nursing home at the time of operation. The Commission heard the complaint in presence of Dr Chaitali Dasgupta, Head of the department of cardiac anesthesia department of the SSKM as an expert.